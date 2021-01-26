Cayman’s lone hospitalised COVID-19 patient will be released from medical care today, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed.

Lee, in his latest COVID-19 testing update tonight, said the admitted patient is stable and is expected to be discharged from the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The CMO reported that the patient had been hospitalised Saturday in stable condition and was breathing on their own.

Lee also advised that one person tested positive for COVID-19 out of 416 tests that were carried out since the last results update on Friday.

“The individual is an asymptomatic traveller who tested positive following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered,” Lee said, through a Ministry of Health statement.

Tuesday’s new case takes Cayman’s overall COVID-19 total to 384 cases, 26 of which remain active.

Four patients are currently showing symptoms of the virus and 22 are asymptomatic.

A total of 356 patients have been listed as fully recovered.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in a private residence, is 810.

An update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the statement said, will be provided when available.

Total COVID-19 cases worldwide crossed the 100 million mark on Tuesday, with 100,164,399 reported as of 6pm, according to data from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Health Services Authority, in a statement Tuesday night, said all public vaccinations this week will take place at the Offsite COVID Vaccine Clinic located in the ticketing area of Owen Roberts International Airport.

The HSA issued an updated schedule for vaccinations, adding that the dates and times previously announced remains the same for second dose and Stage 2 jabs.

Individuals are asked to park in long-term parking. However, anyone with mobility issues and persons over 70 may be dropped off at the entrance.

Those 70+ will have a priority line to expedite the vaccination process.

Patients getting the second dose are reminded to bring along their vaccination card showing that their first dose has already been administered, the HSA said.

Face masks and photo ID are required when attending the clinic.