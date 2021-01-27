The Department of Environment is calling on the public to report any sightings of green iguanas to help cullers cut down the population as breeding season approaches for the invasive species.

In just the first weeks of this month, 2,290 green iguanas have been culled and DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin says he expects those numbers to increase. The breeding season runs from May to August.

Austin, in an emailed response to queries from the Cayman Compass about the programme, said cullers are out tracking down the iguanas.

“The cull is still ongoing and the Iguana Receiving Station, at the entrance to the George Town Landfill reopened on Monday, 4th January… to begin receiving culled iguanas,” he said.

However, the number of cullers has declined since the programme was launched.

“When the programme first began in November 2018, we received over 350 applications for cullers. By 2020, we had 134 active cullers who brought iguanas to the receiving station during the year,” Austin said.

Those cullers taking part last year were automatically re-registered to participate in the 2021 season, he explained, adding that anyone who did not take part in 2020 would need to register at the receiving station at the landfill.

Austin said iguanas are becoming scarce and harder to find, which makes it less lucrative for cullers investing their time and energy for limited financial return.

“We need the general public to report iguanas in their area to the Cull Contractor, Mr. Karl Noble of Cornwall Consulting. He will collate calls and assign trusted cullers to remove the iguanas. Areas with more reported iguanas will be preferentially targeted by the cullers,” he said.

So far for January, Austin said, over $23,000 has been paid out to cullers bringing in iguanas. Since the programme began in 2018 more than 1.2 million iguanas have been culled at a cost of just over $7 million.

The DoE, he said, has received funding for the continuation of the iguana cull in 2020 and 2021.

A total of $1,825,000 per year was allocated for the cull by Finance Committee from the Environmental Protection Fund.

“Although the total funding committed to date is substantial, the money has been allocated from the Environmental Protection Fund collected from all travellers to the Cayman Islands,” Austin said. “This is a perfect example of the type of project that was envisaged for the Fund, protection of our native environment through removal and control of an invasive species that requires significant funds beyond the Government’s normal core conservation budget.”

He added that the use of the fund for this particular project has meant that all of the money paid to the contracted manager and cullers have remained in the Cayman Islands economy.

“A minimal amount of the allocated budget has also been utilised to support volunteer culling efforts in the Sister Islands in an effort to curtail the green iguana numbers in Little Cayman and Cayman Brac”, and prevent the situation from becoming as bad as what Grand Cayman experienced before the cull project began, he said.

Iguana population declining

Austin said he expected the green iguana population to continue to decrease.

Back in August 2018, at the start of the cull, the estimated green iguana population stood at 1.3 million. One year later, that number had fallen to 103,020.

Estimates in August 2020, put the population of green iguanas on Grand Cayman between 16,000 and 36,000.

However, Austin said even that number may not necessarily be correct.

“Given the substantial drop in numbers, accurately estimating the remaining iguanas using this methodology is inherently difficult because the population still maintains a breeding potential and therefore new iguanas are added each year following the breeding seasons,” he said.

Austin said the number of iguanas being brought to the culling station is starting to level off.

This, he said, “is another solid indicator that numbers have declined dramatically as cullers remain committed, and effort has remained fairly consistent from the main culling groups.”

Between November 2018 and January 2021 a total of 1,264,848 iguanas were culled.

Although last year was a bit of a mixed bag due to COVID-19, cullers were still able to remove 139,032 green iguanas. This amounted to $1.02 million in payments under the programme.

Austin is encouraging the public to call the iguana cull telephone number, 949-1544, to report green iguanas in their area.

“This equates to a free pest control and removal service,” he added.

For anyone unsure how to distinguish greens from the protected blue iguanas, the National Trust video below shows how to tell the difference between the invasive and indigenous species.