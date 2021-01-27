As of this week, 54 people who have been approved to work remotely in the Cayman Islands under the Global Citizen Concierge Programme are currently residing on island.

According to the Department of Tourism, by Tuesday, 26 Jan., 91 applications, which include a total of 205 people, either were in process or had been approved.

Of those 205 individuals, 85 have been approved to move to Cayman, Jane Scaletta, deputy director of international marketing and promotions at the Department of Tourism, told the Cayman Compass.

Under the programme requirements, applicants must earn a minimum yearly income of US$100,000 if applying as an individual, or US$150,000 if applying with an accompanying spouse or civil partner. If the applicant has dependents, that minimum income increases to US$180,000.

Each applicant also is required to provide proof of health insurance cover and pay a non-refundable annual fee of US$1,469 for up to two people, with an additional US$500 a year per dependent.

According to the programme’s application form, dependents are defined as a spouse/civil partner, child, step-child, adopted child, grandchild, parent, step-parent, grandparent, brother, sister, half-brother or half-sister, but do not include caregivers, nannies, au pairs or common-law relationships.

From the date of approval, the applicants have 90 days to arrive in Cayman. The programme allows them to live in the Cayman Islands, while working remotely, for up to two years.

Cayman began accepting applications in October last year.

Similar digital nomad initiatives have been launched in other Caribbean islands, including Barbados, Bahamas and Bermuda.