Housebound patients receive vaccines

As part of Cayman’s national vaccination programme, 76 housebound patients received their COVID-19 inoculation on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in a release issued Wednesday by the Government Information Services.

This latest number of vaccinations was significantly lower than previous daily totals because walk-ins were not accepted as the focus was on those in home care, a GIS spokesperson confirmed.

The release of these new numbers comes one day after the HSA announced that all public vaccinations this week will take place at their offsite COVID vaccine clinic, located in the ticketing area of Owen Roberts International Airport.

To date, a total of 6,717 people in Cayman have been vaccinated, according to the release.