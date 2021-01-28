The Amazing Race: Seven Mile Edition

If you’re looking for something new to keep you entertained, consider signing up for The Amazing Race fundraiser on Saturday.

Teams of five will start off in their cars from Camana Bay, near Agua Restaurant, at high noon. They will be competing to see who can be the first to find 10 different island locations and complete five challenges along the way.

The first place prize is pretty nice – a day trip onboard a 44-foot catamaran for 15 people, plus $500 cash. Second place will be awarded $250.

There is also the chance of winning individual prizes, if teams choose to complete the Instagram bonus challenges.

Obviously speeding and other questionable driving practices are strictly verboten – this is a fun event that involves using your noggin.

The entry fee is $200 for a team and part proceeds will benefit the blue iguana conservation programme at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

Light refreshments will be served at the end of the race.

To register, email [email protected].