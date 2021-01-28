Opposition Leader Arden McLean and independent North Side MP Ezzard Miller have teamed up in a new bid to oust West Bay West MP McKeeva Bush from the Speaker’s chair.

The senior legislators have filed a no confidence motion against the veteran politician.

The motion, which was filed with Parliament on 28 Jan., comes almost one month after Bush was convicted on three assault charges following an altercation at a local bar involving the female manager.

This is not the first attempt by legislators to remove Bush. Last year a similar motion was overruled by deputy speaker Barbara Conolly on the grounds that it was sub judice. At that time, the case against Bush was still in court.

Back in December Bush was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment on each assault charge, to run concurrently, which was suspended for two years. He was also ordered to adhere to a curfew of 6pm to 6am, Monday through Sunday, for two months and was fined $700 for disorderly conduct.

Three days after that conviction, McLean wrote to Premier Alden McLaughlin after no action was taken against Bush.

The premier, commenting on the conviction at a press conference in December, said, “I am not sure the country will be well served now by my taking action which precipitates the collapse of the government and the holding of early elections. So, we have to bear that in mind.”

McLean, in a statement issued 28 Jan. announcing the no confidence motion, said, the speakership is one of the most esteemed roles an elected member can hold under the Constitution.

“It was the hope of many Caymanians that the Speaker, Honorable McKeeva Bush, would have done the Honorable thing and resigned in light of being convicted in a court of law. While it came as no surprise that Speaker Bush refused to resign despite his criminal conviction and suspended custodial sentence,” McLean noted in his statement, adding he was taken aback that McLaughlin refused to demand a resignation or remove Bush altogether.

According to the motion, McLean and Miller are asking Parliament to express “its lack of confidence in the Speaker by two-thirds of the membership of this august body voting in the affirmative; and be it further resolved that this honourable Parliament proceeds with immediate effect and elects another Speaker as provided for in section 65 of the Constitution”.

They contend, in their motion, that the conviction of the Speaker “has brought the integrity and sanctity of the role of Speaker of Parliament into public and international disrepute and demonstrates a lack of character and suitability to operate in a public leadership role and manage the affairs of this Parliament”.

Bush has indicated that he will not be stepping down.

There has been no indication from government when the next sitting of Parliament will be held for the motion against the West Bay West MP to be debated.

The motion will have to be approved by the House business committee, which is led by McLaughlin.

“It was my hope that Premier McLaughlin would have exercised the same moral conviction, integrity, and leadership that he displayed more than 8 years ago when he moved a No Confidence Motion against McKeeva Bush after he was arrested and charged,” McLean said in making his case for action against Bush.

Miller, who has been consistently advocating for Bush’s removal since he was first arrested last February, said the refusal of the Speaker to resign and government’s inaction “displays the highest level of dishonor and disrespect to our women and every single person that calls the Cayman Islands home”.

“Both our Court of Law and our Court of Public Opinion have found Speaker Bush guilty and it is not right that a convicted criminal should hold one of the highest positions in our Parliament,” Miller said.

“I am also saddened that members of the Unity Government, especially the women MPs, have chosen to remain silent on this issue where a woman was assaulted, and the perpetrator was found guilty in our courts. What message is this sending to women and the community?”

Now that the motion has been filed, the presiding officer of the next sitting of Parliament will have to review and determine whether to approve the MPs’ motion.

Following approval, the motion will be placed before the business committee which will decide at which meeting the motion will be added to the order paper for debate.