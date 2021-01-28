Small craft warning as cold front nears

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service says small craft should exercise caution over open waters tonight (28 Jan.) as a cold front moves over the northwest Caribbean. A small craft warning will also be in effect tomorrow.

The NWS, in its Thursday morning forecast, said moderate to fresh winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the cold front brings an increase in the pressure gradient across the area.

Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers are expected today. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s°F. Winds will be north to northeast at 10 to 15 knots and seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tonight, the chance of showers increases to 40% and temperatures are expected to fall to the low 70s°F. Winds will be north to northeast at 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts and seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet, forecasters said.

The NWS also said that, from Friday morning and through to Saturday morning, rough seas of between 5 and 7 feet are expected, along with fresh to strong northeasterly winds of 20 to 25 knots, as the cold front becomes stationary southeast of the Cayman area, and the associated high pressure system builds over the southeast US.