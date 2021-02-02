Wray claims two top-five ranks in the Big 12

After clocking 7.51 seconds in the 60 metres to open her season at KSU-KU-WSU Triangular, Caymanian sprinter Shalysa Wray now holds the fifth fastest time this year in the Big 12 Conference.

Wray, a sophomore at Kansas State University wasn’t done there. The 21-year-old also ran a new personal best in the 400m at the KSU DeLoss Dodds Invitational, in a time of 54.06. After her performance, Wray moved to fourth in that event in the Big 12.

“That performance yesterday (30 January) was really great for me as it’s faster than my outdoor personal best,” Wray told the Cayman Compass.

“I’m also confident that I can go faster so I’m just really excited. I am now ranked fourth in my conference which is Big 12, so I’m looking forward to the indoor conference championship in the next few weeks.”

Wray took first in both races, but it was her 60m performance that placed her behind Cayman’s Olympian Cydonie Mothersill, who holds the 60m national record with a time of 7.36.

“It feels great being positioned behind Cydonie as she’s the fastest Cayman female athlete,” said Wray. “I hope to one day own that title and my performance in the 60m as well as the 400m showed me that I can.”

In addition, Wray will have her sights set on qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer once the outdoor season opens.

KSU-KU-WSU Triangular results

Event: 200m Place: 2nd Time: 24.52

Event: 60m Place: 1st Time: 7.51

KSU DeLoss Dodds Invitational

Event: 400m Place: 1st Time: 54.06