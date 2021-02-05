The annual charity Fidelity Cross Island Relay, organised by Cayman Hash House Harriers, is set to take place this Sunday (7 Feb.).

Registration is taking place from noon to 4pm at Camana Bay on Saturday, near the Observation Tower.

Like previous years, the relay will be a team event, with each of six runners required to complete a four-mile leg. Organisers are encouraging all the teams looking to participate to register online.

The 47th edition of the event will begin at 6am in Gun Bay, East End and end at Smith Cove in South Sound. Volunteers from the Red Cross will provide water at the halfway mark of each leg.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

RACE COURSE

First leg course description: The race begins near Colliers Public Beach and follows Austin Conolly Drive to Sea View Road to approximately 1/3 mile prior to the Blow Holes.

Second leg course description: The race continues along Sea View Road to approximately 1/4 mile east of the Frank Sound Road junction.

Third leg course description: Next the route takes runners along Bodden Town Road to just west of Moon Bay Condos near Everglo Bar.

Fourth leg course description: Runners continue on Bodden Town Road which turns into Shamrock Road. Turn left onto the unnamed road opposite Woodland Drive which is about ¼ mile east of Savannah Meadows. Marshalls will be on hand to direct runners. The exchange is 50 meters down this unnamed road. All vehicles must park on Woodland Drive and walk across the road to transition.

Fifth leg course description: Runners will re-join Shamrock Road and continue running west through Savannah Meadows, turning left onto Prospect Point Road to the leg finish on the disused road between Old Prospect Point Road and Shamrock Road. Park on Old Prospect Road and walk down the disused road to the exchange.

Sixth leg course description: From the disused road turn left onto Shamrock Road and then turn left onto South Sound Road. Continue on South Sound Road as it continues into South Church Street until the finish on the car park side of the road at Smith Cove.

For information visit https://www.caymanhash.com/