For the second year in a row Jake Bailey, of Stingray Swim Club, took first at the annual 800 metre CUC Sea Swim, besting the 89 other swimmers taking part.

At the 32nd annual event, held along Seven Mile Beach on Saturday, 30 Jan., Bailey clocked 10:01, 31 seconds faster than his time set at last year’s event.

“It’s a hard race, very competitive and there [are] always quite a few strong swimmers competing to win,” said Bailey. “We all managed to keep a strong pace off the start and hold it, finishing off great with many swimmers right on my heels.”

Behind Bailey was Will Sellars in second, clocking 10:05, followed by James Allison 10 seconds later.

In addition to the 90 swimmers who competed in the 800-metre sea swim, two swimmers took on the 400m event. Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association president Michael Lockwood said he was pleased with the turnout.

“We had 92 swimmers, all of them finished and we had two younger boys swimming in the 400m race, which is also great,” he said.

The open water race saw people of all ages and backgrounds compete alongside athletes from local swim clubs as well as swimmers from the Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

Bailey acknowledged the difficulty of the event and praised participants.

“The 800m is quite a lot for the average swimmer and it takes a lot of confidence to go for it, so I’m also proud of many of the younger swimmers for whom it was their first time,” he said.

In addition, Lockwood thanked CUC for all their support over the years in making the event a success.

“CUC had a great turnout with their staff members volunteering, helping with registration and handing out T-shirts and awards, as well as being out on the water and on the beach marshalling,” said Lockwood.

Top three boys

Jake Bailey Time: 10:01

Will Sellars Time: 10:05

James Allison Time: 10:15

Top three girls

Raya Embury-Brown Time: 10:24

Lauren Hew Time: 10:27

Kyra Rabess Time: 10:31