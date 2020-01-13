115 swimmers hit the waves at annual CUC sea swim

More than 100 swimmers took to the water at the 31st annual CUC Sea Swim on Saturday afternoon. The swim saw people of all ages and backgrounds compete alongside athletes from some of Cayman’s swim clubs.

The 800-metre sea swim saw 93 swimmers take part, while 22 swimmers participated in the 400-metre swim. Both events were open to everyone. Previous winners continued their winning ways, such as Elana Sinclair who took gold in the female category again this year. She won the category in the previous two years.

“The water was really great out there. It was very clear, very calm. I thought it was a good race,” Sinclair said. “I kind of stuck with a couple of girls in the beginning and paced off of them for most of it, until the last stretch, and then I started giving it my all, and sprinted into the finish.”

The overall winner this year was Jake Bailey, who came second in last year’s CUC Sea Swim, when he was outpaced by Alex Dakers. Bailey said, while the competition was tough this year, his strategy was the key to victory.

“It was pretty good, the start with the boys; we all went out at quite a good pace and kept it up for most of the rest and finished strong,” he said. “[There were] quite a few people with me, which was great competition.”

Both Bailey and Sinclair have represented Cayman internationally, and they are looking to continue their momentum following Saturday’s sea swim.“This season, I’m trying to bring it up to a higher level and I’ll be trying to do a 5K and, hopefully, in the future, I’ll try to make it to an Olympic level, if I can,” said Bailey.

Sinclair said, “I’m hoping to do more international open water events. I’m looking to do a 10K in the states later in April or March and, hopefully, I’ll do the 5K at CCCAN (Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation) later in the summer.”