Garden Club to hold Family Fun Day

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman will hold its annual Family Fun Day at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday, 26 Jan.

From 10am to 3pm, there will be a host of activities for the whole family, including craft-making, games, live music and a magic show.

Organised each year by the Garden Club, the aim is to encourage residents to visit and experience the Botanic Park’s offerings, while raising funds for and increasing awareness of the Children’s Garden, which is currently under development at the park.

Raffle tickets, food, drinks, treats and plants will also be on sale.

Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12.

For more information on the event, contact park manager John Lawrus at [email protected], Tourism Attractions Board marketing coordinator Mona Meade at [email protected] or Garden Club member Jill Wood at [email protected]