Cayman needs national disaster plan

I write once more to make a plea for our government to up the ante and seriously embark on a practical (even if in phases) national disaster plan. I make this appeal based on what is happening regionally and worldwide due to climate change.

In Puerto Rico, for example, the island has not even begun to recover from hurricane damage and yet is now confronted by challenges of recovery from a disastrous earthquake. In Australia, a prosperous country prior to the bush fires, hundreds of farmers face bankruptcy as a result of farms lost in fire.

These are but two glaring examples of what can happen due to climate change.

In these islands, rising sea levels, pollution from a proliferation of automobiles, rising sea levels, destruction of the mangroves from greed through ever-increasing building of expensive apartments for the rich and now, most ridiculously, the development of a regiment to assist in times of disaster.

I propose the establishment of at least one hurricane-resistant shelter in each district.

The establishment of civilian defence units trained to international (Red Cross) standards

A rapid response team of medical experts, psychologists, counsellors, etc., in case of large-scale national disaster.

Now is the appropriate time to begin such action, especially as our finances can sustain such an investment. Delay is dangerous and only fools believe that we can “dodge a bullet” every hurricane season.

J. A. Roy Bodden