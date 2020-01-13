On the run for Dog Jog

Pet owners and dog walkers brought along their canine friends to take part in the second annual Dog Jog at Safehaven Drive on Sunday morning to raise funds for animal charity One Dog At A Time.

The charity’s Paula Wythe said the event raised $1,725, which will go towards paying January’s veterinary bills.

In all, 68 adults participant, “plus some younger children and lots of dogs,” she said.

One Dog At A Time is a foster-based dog rescue group which rescues and rehomes unwanted dogs and pups from the streets and from the Department Of Agriculture pound.