Lab tests inconclusive on dog poisonings

Samples sent to a laboratory that local vets had hoped would identify what poisoned several dogs last year have returned inconclusive results.

Dr. Joyce Follows of Island Veterinary Services told the Cayman Compass last week, “Unfortunately, with all of our efforts and money spent sending these samples, we think all of the results are inconclusive.”

She added, “It must have been a toxin that was absorbed very, very quickly to not have shown up in [the] stomach contents we sent, so we have no idea what it was.”

At least a dozen dogs reportedly became ill or died as a result of ingesting poison in December. Most of the cases were in West Bay, but there were also reports in the Britannia area by Camana Bay, in Savannah and in Breakers.

In several of the cases, the animals went into a coma-like state, after experiencing dizziness, staggering and difficulty breathing.

One family in West Bay lost two of their dogs, and a third was poisoned but survived. All three dogs had been inside the family’s fenced-in yard.

In most other cases, the dogs are believed to have eaten food left at the side of the road while they were on walks with their owners.