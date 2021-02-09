Swimmer Alison Jackson takes three podium places at HY-TEK meet

Caymanian sisters Alison, 18, and Sarah Jackson, 20, hit the pool over the weekend for the HY-TEK swim meet, contributing to the University of Northern Colorado winning the overall event.
Alison, a freshman at UNC, earned a gold, silver and bronze medal while her older sister Sarah, a UNC sophomore, recorded two sixth-place finishes.
The sisters found themselves competing against one another in the 50-yard freestyle, where Alison took second in 24.01 and Sarah placed sixth in a time of 25.56.
Alison went on to capture gold in the 200-yard free relay in 1:35.08 and a bronze in the 100-yard free, clocking 53.32. Sarah also took sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:13.18.
Both sisters are expected to compete at the Denver First Chance Meet this weekend.
Alison Jackson
(1st) 200-yard free relay: 1:35.08
(2nd) 50 free: 24.01
(3rd) 100 free: 53.32
Sarah Jackson
(6th) 50 free: 25.56
(6th) 100 breast: 1:13.18
