Scholars scores the double over Bodden Town

Scholars International defeated the current Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League champions Bodden Town FC 2-0 Sunday night at the Ed Bush Stadium.
The victory marked the second win for Scholars over Bodden Town this season. During their first encounter in the 2020-21 league, Scholars defeated the Bodden Towners in a match that ended 6-0.
While the end result was another victory for Scholars, the score-line was more competitive in the second leg. The breakthrough for Scholars came in the 27th minute, with a goal from Kimani Finn that ended the first half 1-0.
Bodden Town came close to equalising on several occasions during the second half and the match looked set to end with a single goal, until Jamaal Seymour scored to make it 2-0 in added time.
Scholars maintain their lead in the league, while Bodden Town move to third behind Latinos following Sunday’s match.
Below are CIFA Men’s league results following week 15.
