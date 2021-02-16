Governor Martyn Roper has issued updated election writs to the 19 returning officers who will be charged with conducting Cayman’s general election on 14 April.

This follows Roper’s proclamations, which were published over the weekend, dissolving Parliament and setting the new date for the election, replacing the original 26 May date.

Under the Constitution, there must be a maximum period of two months between the dissolution of Parliament and a general election. The new election day was announced last week after Premier Alden McLaughlin requested the governor dissolve Parliament and triggered early polls.

Roper, in a statement announcing the issuing of the new writs, expressed confidence in the election process.

“Despite the earlier than expected election this year I have full confidence that the Returning Officers, Deputy Returning Officers as well as the team at the Elections Office will have all the necessary measures and training in place to hold a free and fair election on Wednesday, 14 April. The Cayman Islands has a long history of upholding international best practices for elections and this year will be no different,” he said.

Returning officers are responsible for the organisation and conduct of elections in their respective districts.

“Writs are the documents the Governor issues to the Returning Officers commanding them to conduct an election in accordance with Section 28 of the Elections Law (2021 Revision). These writs will be returned to the Governor following the election with the name of the candidate who has been elected to serve in that electoral district,” the statement explained.

Initially, writs were issued on 9 Dec. for the previous general election date, which had been set for May. When the new date was announced, those writs became null.

Meanwhile, the public can review the Revised Register of Electors published by the Elections Office and submit claims and objections before 25 Feb.

The Elections Office, in a statement Friday, said anyone who was registered to vote prior to 6 Nov. 2009 and was removed from the register due to residency requirements, can submit a claim form to their district’s Registering Officer before the 25 Feb. deadline to be reinstated following a recent ruling by the Revising Officer.

“During the December 2020 Claims and Objections hearings, the Revising Officer (Chief Magistrate) ruled that voters who were registered immediately prior to the commencement of the 2009 Constitution on 6 November 2009 are not subject to the residency requirements under section 90(1)(b) and 90(1)(c), but instead qualify under Section 90(1)(a) and may be registered,” the Elections Office statement said.

Key dates:

Notice of Nominations Monday, 22 February 2021 Nomination Day Monday, 1 March 2021 Election Day Wednesday, 14 April 2021 Elections returns served on the governor and return of the writs Monday, 19 April 2021

The 19 Returning Officers and the electoral districts are listed below.

Electoral District Returning Officer West Bay North Nathania Shakira Sarita Pearson West Bay West Dale James Ramoon West Bay South Delano Oliver Solomon West Bay Central Antoinette Yvette Johnson George Town South Philip Antoinio Barnes George Town West Debbie-Ann Lovida Whittaker George Town East Shirley Lynn Whittaker George Town Central Tamara Danille Hurlston George Town North Philip Martin Jackson Red Bay Ida Jane Ebanks Prospect Judith Grace Witter Bodden Town East Lyneth Alynta Monteith Bodden Town West Haroon Lloyd Pandohie Savannah Kim Ann Bullings Newlands Tristaca Lynne Ebanks East End Melinda Natasha Montemayor North Side Alice Ann Louise Kirchman Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman Dave Talbert Tatum Cayman Brac East Chevala Lawanda Burke