The Cayman Rugby Union held its first of two Festival Tag Tournaments on Saturday at the South Sound Rugby Club with almost 100 young players participating.

The tournament was organised to give junior players a sense of foreign competition according to Rugby Union vice president Ben McDonald.

“We are one of the few countries that can still play rugby,” said McDonald. “The idea behind today was generally to replicate what we would normally see when we would travel.”

The tournament, which McDonald called a success, featured nearly 100 players divided into four divisions, under 10s, under 12s, under 14s, and 16s.

“So, if we go away for rugby, typically you’d play a whole day of rugby, but it also brings different age groups together and creates that community atmosphere around the rugby club. We think we’ve done well in achieving that today,” he said.

The next Festival Tag Tournament will take place on 20 March at the South Sound Rugby Club.