Driver injured in early morning car smash

The wreckage of a Dodge Avenger was strewn across a roundabout on West Bay Road Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle accident in the early hours.

The silver car crashed into a utility pole leaving the bonnet crumpled, the windscreen smashed and the driver in need of hospital treatment.

The severely damaged vehicle was straddling the traffic island close to Blue Cilantro as motorists drove by later on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the accident happened just before 3 a.m.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The accident is under investigation, he added.