National Arts & Culture Awards recipients announced

Twelve of Cayman’s cultural practitioners and preservationists will be honoured for their contribution to the country’s arts and cultural legacy at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s 27th Annual National Arts and Culture Awards

The event will take place on on Thursday at the Harquail Theatre.

Marcieann Hydes, Hilridge Anglin, Nasaria Suckoo Chollette, Erna Jane Ebanks, Darwin Ebanks, Edlyn Myles, Shameka Clarke, Edmund Ebanks, Wendee Miller, Ailaine Barnes, Marguerita Bodden and Marcia Ann Rankin will be recognised for their talent and expertise in the areas of culinary arts, fine arts, performing arts, jewellery-making, woodwork, sculpting, thatch-making and historic preservation.

The awards are given to those who have made a significant contribution to arts and culture or achieved a high-quality body of creative work. In addition, presentations will be made to the sponsor of the year and the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for long-term support of CNCF’s work.

Cultural and heritage organisations, as well as the general public, were asked to submit nominations for the CNCF Heritage Cross and Star for Creativity in the Arts. Nominations are open between January and September each year.

CNCF Heritage Cross

The CNCF Heritage Cross is reserved for individuals and groups who have a consistent and active, quality engagement in the preservation and/or celebration of Caymanian cultural heritage. The award has three levels: Gold for a lifetime of high-quality engagement; Silver (minimum of 10 years); and Bronze (minimum of 5 years).

CNCF Star for Creativity in the Arts

The CNCF Star for Creativity in the Arts is awarded for artistic endeavour, achievement and excellence in the arts. Like the Heritage Cross, the Star for Creativity also has three levels, reflecting the span of the artist’s work and/or its overall impact.

The 27th National Arts & Culture Awards takes place on Thursday at the Harquail Theatre starting at 7pm with the red carpet and cocktails, followed by the ceremony at 8pm. The event is free to the public but interested persons are asked to make reservations by email at [email protected] or by calling 949-5477.