Seaspice gala promises culinary feast

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is hosting a one-night, all-inclusive gourmet gala event called Seaspice on 13 March.

The evening of culinary indulgence will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Beach Deck, formally known as Tiki Beach, starting at sunset and running through to midnight.

Guests will enjoy world-class cocktails made with top shelf Diageo products from Jacques Scott, food from a dozen different local restaurants and music from Swanky Kitchen Band.

“The many unique dining flavours at Seaspice will accentuate why Cayman is the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, with each restaurant providing a different style of cuisine,” said CITA Executive Board member and event organizer Markus Mueri. “Seaspice will be a night of everything nice.”

Some of the restaurants taking part in Seaspice include the Cracked Conch, Peppers, Agua, Bàcaro, and Tukka, as well as vegan and vegetarian creations by ZEST. There will also be a dessert pavilion with a multitude of fine gelato ice creams and authentic French crepes by Andiamo at The Ritz-Carlton.

The event will also raise funds for the ARK Foundation and Feed Our Future. By purchasing a $25 raffle ticket for an “Experience you can’t buy, but you can win,” one lucky winner will experience a flight on a private luxury helicopter with five friends to Cayman Brac and have an all-inclusive paid lunch at Le Soleil D’or.

Note: You do not have to attend Seaspice to buy a raffle ticket.

“We are proud to work with our industry partners and members to create this event,” said CITA Executive Director Jay Ehrhart. “We know the tourism sector of our economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, so CITA is paying all the vendors taking part in Seaspice. [However], we would not have been able to make this event possible without fantastic partners and sponsors like the Kimpton Seafire, Progressive Distributors, Jacques Scott, Provenance Properties, Christie’s Real Estate, AI rentals and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.”

Tickets for the Seaspice festival and raffle tickets can be purchased online from Eventpro at eventpro.ky/seaspice.