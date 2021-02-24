Progressives court independent candidate to oust McLean

Isaac Rankine clarifies he has not joined the Progressives and will run as an independent.

East End hopeful Isaac Rankine denied today that he has joined the Progressives, following speculation on social media.

In a statement, he clarified he had not joined the Progressives but, should he be successful at the polls on 14 April, he does “not intend to be a member of the Opposition”.

“Indeed, I am determined to be a member of the next Government,” he said.

Rankine acknowledged that he had met with the premier “to explore the opportunity to enable the district of East End to emerge from the political wilderness that we have been languishing in for the past 20 years”.

He hit out at veteran MP and Leader of the Opposition Arden McLean, who has held the East End seat for three consecutive terms of 12 years, accusing him of giving his constituents “very little to speak of”.

The clarification comes as incumbent West Bay South MP Tara Rivers announced she will not seek another term in office, vacating a seat she held as an independent candidate and as a part of the national unity government.

At the press briefing announcing her decision to stand down, the Compass asked the premier whether the meeting with Rankine constituted a formal alliance.

“Isaac, I think, is quite correctly and sensibly, positioning himself and distinguishing himself from Arden McLean by saying ‘I do not want to be a member of the Opposition,'” McLaughlin told the Compass.

“Isaac and his committee are continuing to explore how best they can position him as a candidate to become a member of the next administration. Currently, his committee – and I think most of the country – views the Progressive-led coalition as really being the only organised entity there is contesting these elections and therefore the most likely to form the next administration. It’s just very sensible politics,” the premier expanded.

McLaughlin also revealed he is in talks with representatives from “almost every constituency” across Cayman because “we are doing everything we can to form the next administration.”

Aspiring candidates are required to seek formal nomination on 1 March (Nomination Day) in order to contest the 14 April ballot.