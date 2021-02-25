Batabano events to benefit Dialysis Unit

The Dialysis Unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital has once again been chosen as the recipient of part-proceeds from all upcoming 2021 events planned by the organisers of Cayman Carnival Batabano.

“The Batabano Board of Directors contributed proceeds to the HSA’s Dialysis Unit several years ago, and as the country’s need for its services continues to grow, we felt [we should] offer our support once again because it is in need of new equipment,” explained Batabano Chairperson, Donna Myrie-Stephen. She noted that although the Batabano parade slated for May is still tentative due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings, events are still allowed within prescribed limits.

Cayman’s youngest dialysis patient, Anielka Rankine, who is also an avid Batabano masquerader, offered her endorsement of Batabano’s support for the Dialysis Unit.

“I have learned to adapt to my illness and make the best of my life and situation,” Rankine said. “As a Batabano masquerader and as Cayman’s youngest dialysis patient, I sincerely appreciate the support of my national carnival for the Dialysis Unit that I, and so many others, depend on for our survival.”

A series of events is planned over the next few months, starting with a carnival-themed 5K Walk/Run on Sunday at Camana Bay, 7am at the Crescent. All are welcome and encouraged to wear their favourite carnival T-shirt, costume, or accessories. Costumes are not required, but there will be prizes for the Best Costumed Male, Best Costumed Female, Best Costumed Junior, Most Spirit on De Road, and Best Costumed Couple.

Participants can register online at www.caymanactive.com/registrations/batabano5k. The entry fee of $15 can be made at Le Classique in The Strand or via online transfer to Butterfield CI Account #02101035150. Online registration closes at midnight on Saturday and there will be no registration available on the day. Learn more about the carnival’s upcoming events by visiting www.caymancarnival.com.