Police have issued 80 tickets during a week-long traffic operation in West Bay.

According to an RCIPS press release, 49 tickets were issued for speeding and 15 for failing to comply with traffic signs or signals. Police did not specify what the remaining 16 tickets were issued for.

The operation, led by officers from the West Bay police station, Community Policing Unit and Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, ran from Sunday, 7 Feb. till the end of that week.

Police say the increased traffic enforcement follows community concerns regarding speeding and other unsafe driving.

Inspector Lloyd Marriott, district commander of the West Bay police station, said the operation was about more than just enforcement, as it was also geared towards “gathering information on how to make the communities and roadways in West Bay safer to traverse and live”.

He said that police are committed to working “with and for our communities”, to make Cayman safer, adding that “this operation was developed because we listened to the community’s concerns and acted accordingly”.

There will be more projects of a similar nature carried out in West Bay, Marriott said, and these would be conducted “with the assistance of our partners, both internally and externally”.

Police issued a reminder to the public to be vigilant and attentive when driving on the roadways, especially within school zones.

The Compass has reached out to the RCIPS for details on the 16 unspecified tickets and is awaiting a response.