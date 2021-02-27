Police car crashes into house during chase in George Town

A police car crashed into a house during a chase that led to the arrest of four men on McField Lane, on Thursday, 25 Feb.

Two officers suffered minor injuries after their vehicle skidded into a house as they attempted to intercept one of four suspects, who were fleeing the scene of a police operation between Shedden Road, McField Lane and Liberty Lane in George Town.

While the accident caused major damage to the police vehicle, there was only minor damage to the building, police said in a press release issued Saturday morning.

The press release said, “During the operation a police officer, while driving a service vehicle attempted to stop the vehicle in order to intercept one of the men who fled the location.

“On braking, the vehicle skidded along a rough surface and collided with a nearby house.”

The collision is under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

During the operation, officers from various units of the police arrested three men for drug-related offences and a fourth man for violation of his conditional release from Northward prison.

All arrests were made following a foot chase on McField Lane after the men had fled the scene. The four men are aged 35, 34, 23 and 21 and all are from George Town.