Movie review: ‘Tom & Jerry’

‘Tom & Jerry’ is the latest live-action/CGI movie featuring everyone’s favourite cat-and-mouse duo; beloved cartoon characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera almost 80 years ago.

Set in New York, the story finds Jerry (mouse) deciding to take up residence at the fancy Royal Gate Hotel. The hotel is none too happy about this and, with an important wedding on the horizon, it decides to hire Tom (cat) to extricate Jerry.

Cue the classic comic capers, as Tom’s plans to catch Jerry come to naught and he gets quite a beating for his troubles.

This modern retake combines classic animation and live action, which works seamlessly. Thankfully, the Tom and Jerry characters are not voiced, so the dialogue is provided by the all-star human cast of Chloë Grace Moretz , Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong. The plot is basic – as you would expect – but there are some nice twists and turns along the way.

The film is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many adults and the film does not disappoint, with many of the gags similar to the ones seen in the TV cartoons.

The children at my showing loved the cat-and-mouse slapstick battle, but the human storyline seemed to go over their heads and was actually more of a distraction from the real fun of the film.

‘Tom & Jerry’ is a good kiddie flick that will keep the young ones entertained and generally engaged all the way through. For big kids like myself, I would say it is well worth a watch.

