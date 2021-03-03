Retired UK cop named as victim in fall

Former UK police officer Nicholas John Keane has been named as the 63-year-old visitor who fell to his death from the second-storey balcony at a George Town storage facility last week.

Police, in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon, said Keane was a retired police officer from the West Midland area who had been visiting the Cayman Islands on a long-term stay since December.

Police and the Department of Labour, Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which happened on Ashgo Street, the RCIPS said.

No arrests have been made in relation to the event, police said.

In an earlier statement, police said the incident happened just after 5pm on Wednesday, 24 Feb.

Police and other emergency services, the RCIPS statement said, went to Ashgo Street where it was reported that a man fell from the second storey of a storage building.

Police said the victim and two other men had been standing on the outside balcony of the facility, which had a railing on the second storey, when the incident occurred.

The UK visitor fell from the balcony onto the ground floor.

Emergency Medical Services transported him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The National Association of Retired Police Officers West Midlands posted a notice about Keane’s passing.