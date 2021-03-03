Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Chah (ch’ah) Interjection – 1. A verbal release of inner tension. 2. This is ridiculous. 3. What-in-the-world? E.g. “Chah man! You cyah see I sleepin’ ah wah?”