The Jamaican government has issued new travel requirements, which make it mandatory for all people aged 12 and older to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before their flight.

The rules comes into effect tomorrow, Thursday, 4 March.

In a statement released by Cayman’s Jamaican Consulate, a spokesperson said, in addition to providing the negative COVID-19 tests, all people – including Jamaican nationals who are travelling to their home country – will have to receive prior approval by registering online.

“We hope travelers to Jamaica will comply with these requirements to avoid disappointments in their travel plans,” said Elaine Harris, the honorary vice-consul.

Earlier today, Cayman Airways issued a statement reminding passengers looking to take an outbound repatriation flight to Jamaica that they should have their documents in order prior to travelling.

“Cayman Airways reminds passengers that they are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents required for entry into any country,” the statement said. “Persons not providing the required travel documents, will not be able to travel.”

Cayman Airways is currently operating a weekly flight to Jamaica through 30 April.

Links to complete the online form:

Jamaican nationals

Non-Jamaican passport-holders