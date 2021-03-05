Cayman Eco clean up at the Cayman Islands Humane Society

Founded in 2006, Cayman Eco is run by a small but enthusiastic team of volunteers with a passion for preserving the environment. Cayman Eco initiated a clean up around the playfield opposite The Cayman Islands Humane Society. It was a low-key event with just 7 volunteers but they managed to pick up five bags of garbage and six buckets of recyclables along the Humane Society’s dog walking route in less than one hour which was really rewarding.

Cayman Eco wants to encourage any small group of friends, corporate entities, church groups or youth groups to go out and organize a clean up on any weekend, spend an hour and make a difference. Cleaning up a small area can have a big impact on our island’s environment and it will keep our beautiful island free from unnecessary and unsightly litter. Working together with other non-profit organization, government, corporation and individuals to help grow awareness of environmental issues in the Cayman Islands. Anybody interested or needing some guidance, please visit Cayman Eco’s website www.caymaneco.org.