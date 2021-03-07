Dump truck, pickup truck collide, leaving driver with life-threatening injuries

Two people were sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a dump truck and pickup truck collided in Prospect.

Police say the accident happened just before 4:15pm on Saturday 6 March.

The driver of the pickup truck had to be rescued when officers and other emergency personnel arrived on the scene, according to a press release from the RCIPS.

“The driver of the pickup was trapped in the vehicle and officers from the [Cayman Islands Fire Service] attended the scene and extricated the man, who was immediately transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by EMS,” the release says.

Police say the driver of the dump truck had been taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in a private vehicle.

The accident is currently under investigation and police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them at 949-4222. People can also contact the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.