The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a severe weather notification, as an impending cold front and winds from a high pressure system in the United States is expected to descend over the Cayman area later today.

Forecasters issued two severe weather notifications in the 12pm weather update, advising of impending rough seas and strong winds.

The bulletins warned that a strong high pressure system over parts of the southeastern United States will likely support “seas of 6 to 8 feet” in the Cayman area, and “fresh to strong winds of 20 to 25 knots” starting tonight, Sunday 7 March.

Those conditions are expected to merge with a developing cold front that forecasters say will become stationary over the Cayman Islands for the next few days.

“What we have is the cold front that will cause a decrease in temperatures, that will be followed up by rough seas and strong winds from the high pressure system in the US,” said Forecaster Allan Ebanks.

The wave heights are expected to increase to 7 to 9 feet and then 8 to 10 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Ebanks said.

Wind speeds are expected to remain consistent across all three days.

A marine warning is in effect.

“When we issue a marine warning, persons should find safe harbour and remain there until the warning has been lifted,” said Ebanks.

Despite the impending severe weather, forecasters say radar images show no signs of showers over the Cayman area.