Cabinet has not yet made a decision on whether 26 May will remain a public holiday, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has said.

Howell was speaking on the 3 March episode of the Cayman Compass weekly talk show The Resh Hour.

The 2021 General Election was originally set for 26 May before premier Alden McLaughlin called a snap election and the new date set for 14 April.

However no definitive answer has been given on the status of the holiday that was declared on 26 May.

“I think Cabinet has to make a decision as to whether or not they make an express provision that it will be a public holiday or rescind the public holiday and replace it with April 14th,” he said.

Howell explained that under the Public Holidays Act, there are certain days that are automatically public holidays, therefore they don’t require a declaration.

“So days like Good Friday, Easter Monday, those are all set… whenever they fall. General Election Day itself is actually a declared holiday in that legislation. So, it doesn’t require an additional act of Cabinet,” he said.

However, he said, because 26 May is no longer Election Day, it is up to Cabinet to decide what they intend to do with that date.

He said, as far as he is aware, no decision has been made, “but I’m no longer focussed on May 26… it’s on April 14th.”

The I reached to the Governor’s Office for an update and was told a public notice would be issued soon.