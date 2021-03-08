‘Running for Safety’ book educates women on self-protection

Protection/security specialist and author, Renata Kecskes, has released a new book – ‘Running For Safety’ – designed to inspire and empower women.

Protecting others from harm is Kecskes calling, but empowering women to understand situational awareness and self-defence training is her passion. She has channelled this expertise into her book, which is now officially available on Amazon Kindle.

“Even before the pandemic, violence against women was one of the most widespread and shameful violations of human rights,” said Kecskes. “According to data from WHO, 1 in 3 women [will] face Gender Based Violence in her lifetime.

“With COVID-19 sweeping through the world leaving global economical crises and frustration caused by unemployment and uncertainty, violence against women has become a ‘shadow pandemic’. What we have learnt from the pandemic is that home is not a safe place for many women and girls who are subjected to domestic violence,” she added.

As today is International Women’s Day, it is the perfect time to highlight the importance of helping women to find their strength and voice; for them to have the confidence and physical ability to stand up not only for themselves, but also for other women and girls.

“This book is for women, wives, mothers, sisters and daughters alike looking to learn how to protect themselves in a variety of situations,” said Kecskes. “We’ll cover how to utilize your own tools; mental, verbal and physical. These three methods will help keep you out of harm’s way. In this book I coach you on how to think your way out of a bad situation.”

About the author

A veteran in the professional security industry, Renata Kecskes successfully delivers highly personalised training and security programmes, which create enhanced peace of mind.