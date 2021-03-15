Seaspice event brings best of culinary and cocktail culture

The Seaspice culinary gala, held on Saturday at The Kimpton’s Beach Deck venue, brought local restaurants and mixologists together to create a night of tasty dishes, tempting drinks and great live music.

Food stations were set up in the sand along one side of the main deck, with a Moroccan tent taking centre stage on the other.

Later in the evening, guests took to the dance floor with enthusiasm, moving to the rhythms of Swanky Kitchen Band.

Seaspice promoted the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and raised money for the ARK Foundation and Feed Our Future. Raffle tickets were also on sale, giving buyers the chance to win a luxury helicopter excursion for six to Cayman Brac, with lunch at Le Soleil d’Or.