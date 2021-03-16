May 26 has been officially removed as a public holiday, Government Information Services has confirmed.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, government affirmed 14 April as the public holiday for the holding of the 2021 general election, rescinding the previously named 26 May holiday.

“In view of Election Day being brought forward, the Public Holidays Order, 2021 was approved by Cabinet and subsequently published on 24 February 2021. This designated Wednesday, 14 April 2021 as the date of the public holiday to facilitate the 2021 General Election,” the brief statement said.

Last year Governor Martyn Roper named 26 May as the date for the general election, making the day a public holiday as required by law.

However last month Premier Alden McLaughlin triggered early elections as pressure mounted over House Speaker McKeeva Bush remaining in his post after being convicted on assault charges. The charges stemmed from a confrontation between Bush and the female manager at Coral Beach Bar last February.

Roper subsequently set 14 April as the new date for the general election. However there was no word following that on what would happen in relation to the previously announced holiday.

Tuesday’s statement confirmed the removal of the original holiday and updated the date to 14 April.

Government also confirmed, in its statement, the Queen’s Birthday public holiday for Monday, 14 June.

“Christmas Day and Boxing Day which fall on a Saturday and Sunday respectively will be observed as official public holidays in the Cayman Islands on Monday, 27 and Tuesday 28 December 2021 respectively,” the GIS statement added.

Official Public Holidays for 2021, as issued by the Deputy Governor’s Office, are as follows:

New Year’s Day: Friday, 1 January;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 25 January;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 17 February;

Good Friday: Friday, 2 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 5 April;

Election Day: 14 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 17 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 14 June;

Constitution Day: Monday, 5 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 15 November;

Christmas: Monday, 27 December (observed); and

Boxing Day: Tuesday, 28 December (observed).