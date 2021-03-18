Food festival takes diners to the streets

Those who love travel – back when we could – will no doubt be familiar with street food in its many forms.

From Mexico to Vietnam, there’s just something about the scents and sounds of sizzling grills in the open air. Somehow the dishes just taste better when prepared that way.

Well, you may not be getting on a plane anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the experience you’ve been craving.

The Street Food Festival is returning to George Town on Saturday, 20 March, starting at 5pm. Prepare to indulge in local cuisine while grooving to the sounds of an eclectic mix of buskers throughout the evening.

The event will be laid out along Cardinall Avenue, spilling out onto Harbour Drive. Over 22 vendors are participating this time around, with vegan and vegetarian options available, so everyone can join in.

Foodies flocked to the festival in 2019. 1 of 10

Look for names like The Brasserie (the reigning street food champion), Burger Shack, Sandbar, Kazoku Japanese Bistro and PalettAmerica.

There will also be a dedicated section for kids and a craft market on-site, highlighting local artisans.

You can’t party in the street without some music to accompany the festivities, so legendary performers Jimmeh (La Pierre), Denys Carbo Cedeño, James Geary, Danny Loops, Andrea Rivera and Yohann Fitzgerald will be on hand to keep up the good vibes.

“Our goal is to inject life into the heart of George Town, with a family-friendly offering that brings our diverse community together for something we all have in common: our love for food,” said organiser Ricardo Morris. “[We’re] giving patrons a chance to travel the world via taste.”

Going green

To reduce the event’s carbon footprint and cut down on waste, patrons are encouraged to bring their own containers. However, compostable cups, plates and utensils will be available from all vendors.

| Tickets are available online via www.streetfoodbylive.com and at the Tortuga locations in Seven Mile Shops and Governors Square. Limited numbers are on sale to meet government restrictions on gatherings.