Guy Harvey hosts Ocean Foundation fundraiser

To know artist and marine conservationist Guy Harvey is to be aware that black tie just isn’t his thing.

He is happiest in casual clothes at social events, but will probably don a jacket for the Ocean Affair Cocktail Party, being held in the Governors Ballroom at the Westin this Saturday, 20 March. It is one of several items on the local Ocean Conservation Month calendar, which includes talks at schools and a beach clean-up with Plastic Free Cayman.

In the past, the evening fundraiser has been a sit-down dinner or a cocktail event with passed canapés. This time, guests can enjoy the best of both worlds.

For starters, there will be international food stations at which they can browse. In a delightful reference to the work that Harvey’s Ocean Foundation does, the dishes will be inspired by countries on the list of ocean white tip shark migrations.

Premium wine and spirits will also be on offer, along with White Tip lager on draft and a rum tasting table.

Your entry ticket doubles as a raffle ticket for an assortment of prizes, such as restaurant vouchers and gift certificates, but there will be an additional raffle for ‘Humming Along’ – a framed Guy Harvey limited edition lithograph.

Attendees can bid on the silent auction, as well as the much-anticipated live auction. Up for grabs will be artwork, a seven-night trip on the Belize Aggressor III, and an unforgettable Martha’s Vineyard experience.

Music throughout the evening will be provided by DJ DC Dax.

The cocktail party, much like the previous years’ events, is designed to raise money for the educational and scientific work of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. The foundation and the Guy Harvey Research Institute at Nova Southeastern University tag and track pelagic fish, including sharks and billfish. The team also initiated – and maintains – a stingray-tagging programme, to monitor some of Cayman’s most important marine assets.

About the foundation

Harvey founded the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation with 10 board members in 2008.

Its original purpose was to provide financial aid to scientific projects that were being delayed due to complicated funding channels. Now, it has grown to encompass educational initiatives and provide manpower to carry out some of its projects.

“It is our collective responsibility to preserve the marine environment and maintain the biodiversity of this planet,” said Harvey, as quoted on his website.

The foundation’s educational programmes are primarily focussed on conservation.

| The Ocean Affair Cocktail Party is scheduled for Saturday and runs from 7-10pm. Tickets are $125 per person and include food, drink and raffle entry. For tickets, email [email protected].