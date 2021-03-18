COVID-19 vaccination schedule 22 March – 10 April

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to all persons 16 years and over (by Surname). The public is reminded to follow the published vaccination schedule and come prepared with appropriate identification and documentation showing proof of being an ordinarily and legally resident in the Cayman Islands (see list of accepted ID/documentation below).

The COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to administer Dose 2 vaccinations. Individuals receiving their second dose are reminded that the date noted on the vaccination card for the second dose is the earliest date in which you can receive the vaccine (21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose). If you received your first dose at a District Health Centre you can receive your second dose at the airport.

Vaccination campaign changes and highlights:

By April 7th 2021, Cayman will have received over 100,000 doses, which is enough to fully vaccinate all persons 16+.

Come to the vaccination clinic (located at Owen Roberts International Airport – ORIA) at various times throughout the opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am – 12:00pm & 1:30pm – 4pm Saturday 9am – 12:00pm & 1:30pm – 3pm

Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form or click here.

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

Identification Criteria:

Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident in the Cayman Islands. This includes Caymanians, Permanent Residents, people holding Work Permits, as well as Global Citizens and their families. Persons other than those with a Cayman Islands Passport and/or Cayman Islands Voters Card must show proof they have initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months . Note that a Cayman Islands Driver’s License on its own is not sufficient proof of residency and will need to be shown in conjunction with another form of accepted ID as outlined below.

Accepted ID’s include:

Cayman Islands Driver’s License

Cayman Islands Passport

Cayman Islands Voters Card

A Global Citizens Certificate (GCCP)

Non-Caymanian passport showing approval to be on island for six months from arrival

Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC)

Work Permit extension letter

Work Permit grant letter

Job letter (from a local organisation)

If you are home bound and unable to attend one of the vaccination clinics, please contact the Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or your local HSA District Health Centre and arrangements will be made to with a Public Health nurse to provide your vaccine in the comfort of your home.