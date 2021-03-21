Cayman Airways staff in quarantine after safety protocol breach

Cayman Airways flight attendants have been placed in quarantine and are under investigation following an inflight safety protocol breach.

The airline said in a press release it is aware of “media circulating” which show some of its cabin crew and a visiting celebrity, all with their masks removed, on board an inbound international repatriation flight on Saturday, 20 March.

Cayman Airways said it is working closely with the public health department to determine “the resulting impact, if any”.

Staff has been placed in quarantine as a precaution.

The airline said all active crew for international flights are fully vaccinated, and special safety protocols are in place to ensure that crew are able to perform their function with mitigated risk of contracting and transmitting the Covid-19 virus.

Cayman Airways has started an investigation into the breach of the COVID-19 inflight safety protocols, and the staff involved has been removed from duty.