The Bodden Town Eagle Rays claimed the Cayman Islands Cricket Premier League title Sunday, 14 March, after a five wicket win in a close-fought final against North East Barracudas.

Barracudas were up first to bat at the Jimmy Powell Oval, setting the bar for the opposition at 110 for 8 in their 20 overs.

“After limping to a less than average score of 110, mainly thanks to the cricketing brothers Conroy Wright and Adrian Wright, the Eagle Rays pretty much thought the game was wrapped up,” Cayman Cricket vice president Ricardo Roach told Cayman Compass.

The Wright brothers put up the highest numbers for the Barracudas, with Adrian scoring 39 runs from 29 balls, including a pair of sixes, and Conroy registering 27 runs.

However, the Rays stepped up to the plate when it was their turn, bringing the game down to the wire.

Patrick Heron proved a relentless scorer, with 52 runs from 45 balls, to help the Rays squeeze out a victory with 111 for 5 in 19.1 overs.

“It was an exciting encounter, but in the end, the Eagle Rays tripped over the line,” said Roach.