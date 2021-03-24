Power of the Purse Luncheon celebrates women

The Power of the Purse Luncheon – a much-anticipated yearly event – had to be cancelled last year, like so many others, due to COVID.

Therefore, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre is very happy to announce that it is reinstating the function on Friday, 26 March, in The Ritz-Carlton ballroom, with extraordinary inspirational speaker Liz Murray giving the keynote address.

Murray joins the list of speakers from previous years – Erin Brockovich, Cheryl Strayed, Jeanette Walls, Jennifer Thompson and Amanda Lindhout – bringing her story to the stage. She is the author of New York Times bestselling memoir ‘Breaking Night’ and Emmy Award-nominated movie ‘Homeless to Harvard’.

The lunch honours International Women’s Month and recognises the Crisis Centre, which was officially created on International Women’s Day, 8 March, 2003. The centre will benefit from the proceeds of the event.

Guests will be treated to two complimentary glasses of wine, passed canapés, lunch and a special dessert, with the chance to snag themselves a great raffle prize or designer handbag through the silent auction. It’s a terrific social and networking opportunity for women, as well as being an important fundraiser for an incredibly worthy cause. It also celebrates the contribution of women and promotes gender equality in the community and the workplace.

Power of the Purse started seven years ago as a partnership between Scotiabank and the Crisis Centre, and although the company has handed over the hosting reins to the centre, it is still the platinum sponsor.

About Liz Murray

Liz Murray is an internationally sought-after inspirational speaker. She is the recipient of the White House ‘Project’s Role Model Award’, Oprah Winfrey’s first-ever ‘Chutzpah Award’ and has provided inspirational and dynamic talks to global organisations that include Coca-Cola, Merrill Lynch, Microsoft, United Way and BlackRock.

Murray’s story is exhilarating and inspirational. Her delivery is innocently honest, as she takes audiences on a very personal journey where she achieves the improbable. Liz Murray’s life is a triumph over adversity and a stunning example of the importance of dreaming big.

The child of drug-addicted parents who routinely ate from dumpsters and sought refuge at all-night subway stations to survive, Liz Murray was homeless at age 15, and fending for her life.

Determined to take charge of her life, Murray finished high school in just two years and was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University, all while camping out in New York City parks and subway stations. Murray graduated from Harvard in 2009 and went on to receive her Masters in the Psychology of Education at Columbia University.

Today, as co-founder and executive director of The Arthur Project, Murray is a passionate advocate for underserved youth, working to end generational poverty through relationship-based learning.

The Power of the Purse luncheon will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, on Friday, 26 March from noon-3:30pm. Tickets are $225 per person and $2,000 for tables of 10. To purchase a table or individual ticket, contact Jennifer O’Leary at [email protected] or call 925-9240.