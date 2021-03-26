Cayman’s two-time Olympian Kemar Hyman took to the track over the weekend to compete in his first 100-metre sprint for the season.

“Saturday, 20 March was my first 100m opener since a year-plus ago,” Hyman told the Cayman Compass.

Hyman, who clocked 10.30 seconds in the three-person race, said the lack of competition has hampered his preparation. Citing his disappointment with his execution, he said it was “a disadvantage” to race against a short field.

The 31-year-old Caymanian, who resides in Tallahassee, Florida, has been training in the Cayman Islands for just over a year, dating from when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the country to close its borders.

With the Olympics scheduled to take place in July, Hyman says he still has time to improve.

“So, I got that first race out of the way and we’re going to build on that and lower the time in other meets,” said Hyman, who has also competed in seven World Championships.

He added that he is focussed more than ever on producing the best performance of his professional career in the coming months.

“I’m definitely confident about the season,” said Hyman. “I just want to stick to the plan, stay patient and I think that I’ll be good to go when the time actually comes. I really trained for this; just basically two years now of hard-core training leading up to the Olympics.”