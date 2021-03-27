A boat believed to be carrying illegal drugs ran aground on the ironshore Saturday morning in the vicinity of Ocean Club.

Police recovered of a small quantity of marijuana found near the crashed vessel, which bears the name Dasey RB-469, the Cayman Compass was told.

One resident in the area, who requested anonymity due to the nature of the discovery, said the vessel appeared to have crashed overnight and was spotted by neighbours walking in the area Saturday morning.

“It was on the eastern side of the complex. Police were there around 11am and they told us the Coast Guard was coming to move the boat,” the resident added.

No one was seen in or leaving the vessel, which appeared to have been abandoned.

Bodden Town police and the RCIPS helicopter were dispatched to the area.

An investigation is underway.