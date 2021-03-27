Government’s long awaited George Town revitalisation project has moved a step further. On Friday, government published a Request for Proposals for upgrades to street paving, sidewalks and other improvements in the capital.

Included in the RFP for the central business district, announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, are plans for street lighting, the addition of mature trees, seating and street furniture.

The first phase of the work will be to upgrade the Cardinal Avenue roadway, adding trees as well as other street furniture, such as seating and garbage receptacles, the statement said.

The project is expected to start in June and run for six months.

It was prepared in consultation with stakeholders and presented as part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative to the public in 2016, the statement said.

In the statement, George Town Manager Colin Lumsden said the main objectives of the proposed project are to improve the aesthetic and character of the downtown area.

“This initiative is aimed at greater foot traffic by locals and tourists in George Town while increasing security and safety by adding adequate lighting and pedestrian friendly spaces as well as enhancing the surroundings by providing public open spaces adjacent to businesses,” he said.

The revitalisation project, which at one point included the now abandoned cruise berthing and cargo enhancement initiatives, has been in the cards for some time for the Progressives-led administration.

The port project was abandoned by government after a court battle with grassroots group Cruise Port Referendum Cayman and the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, during which all cruise travel to Cayman was halted.

According to the ministry statement, the second phase of the works will take place at the intersection adjacent to the post office at Edward Street, Cardinal Avenue and Main Street.

“This will involve replacing the road surface, adding a circular monument garden, mature trees, urban lamp poles, seating, underground utility chase, manholes and drainage. Similar work is proposed to take place in the third phase of the project on Main Street,” the statement said.

The design of the central district enhancement project is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Commerce Planning and Infrastructure core team, National Roads Authority, Caribbean Utilities Company and transportation civil engineers, Apec Consulting Engineers Limited.

“The cornerstone of any economic development weighs heavily on its downtown area and that is why this development will create a gathering area that is colourful, attractive and much cooler with added vegetation and trees for shading as well as lighter coloured finishes,” Lumsden added.