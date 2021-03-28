Show your skills at ‘Gaming for Meals on Wheels’ event

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids (and maybe even yourself) occupied over the Easter break, perhaps check out the Gaming for Meals on Wheels fundraiser at Kirk Office on Thursday.

The Game Truck mobile arcade will be parked in the lot from 3-5pm, offering a wide selection of video games on PS4, XBox and Wii, as well as VR and even a driving simulator.

$10 gets 15 minutes of gaming and entry into the raffle for great prizes such as a PS4 gaming console and a gaming chair. You’ll also get a 10%-off coupon for your next purchase at Kirk Office. Raffle tickets can be purchased separately for $5 each.

Cold drinks will be on sale for thirsty gamers.

All proceeds go to Cayman Islands Meal On Wheels.