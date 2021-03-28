Easter Egg Hunt goes digital at Camana Bay

Leading up to the public holiday weekend, Camana Bay starts its Digital Easter Egg Hunt on Monday, running through Easter Sunday.
Entering the competition is very simple: Just monitor the Camana Bay Facebook and Instagram pages, and comment below posted images with the name of the featured location.
There are daily chances to win one of seven $25 gift cards and it costs nothing to participate.
So, what are you waiting for? Hop to it!
