After a one-day postponement of Cayman’s World Cup qualifier against Canada, Cayman Islands Football Association president Alfredo Whittaker confirmed the squad is COVID-free and ready to hit the pitch later today.

Cayman was expected to take a FIFA-required PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test before playing Canada on their initial date (Sunday) but according to Whittaker, the team faced complications fulfilling that requirement due to travel disruption.

“We got the test that we did yesterday (Sunday), and all the players are negative,” he told the Compass Monday, confirming that the team have now undergone PCR testing as required.

In statement issued by CIFA Sunday on the logistical difficulties in getting tested, Whittaker said, “There was no lab around the area that would give us results until Monday or Tuesday. But miraculously we managed to get that lab that was originally closed on Saturday and Sunday to open for us.”

The team left Suriname Thursday morning, after losing to the home team 3-0, arriving in Tampa early Friday morning, and then had to drive to Sarasota, Florida, after facing difficulties with scheduling their charter flight.

In the release CIFA said, “We discussed this with FIFA and the Canadian Soccer Association who were very understanding of the situation and we mutually agreed to reschedule the match to Monday.”

The game will kick off tonight at the IMG Academy in Bradenton at 6pm.