East End beach clean nets 1,120 pounds of rubbish

For Ocean Conservation Month in collaboration with The Guy Harvey Foundation and Protect Our Future, Plastic Free Cayman co-hosted a huge beach clean event at Spotter Bay in East End on Sunday March 28th. Over 50 volunteers removed more than 1,120 pounds of trash from our shores this weekend. This specific part of the island has been hit hardest by marine debris. Day could be spent removing the debris that covers the shore.

Sadly, most of the trash collected was plastic and microplastics. Plastic forks, bottle caps, toothbrushes and bits of polystyrene (often referred to as Styrofoam) littered the shores. Much of the plastic is now becoming microenvironments for various species. It was difficult to find an area NOT covered by plastic. In some regions it was several layers thick.

Since 2021 began, in less than 3 short months, Plastic Free Cayman has removed more than 7,350 pounds of debris from our beaches. This is more than 3.6 tons. Unfortunately, when compared to past data, plastic pollution is getting worse rather than better.

Clean up coordinator, Sophie McBride’s said: “We are so grateful for the volunteers who shared their time and energy to help clean up Cayman’s East End. It was great to see many new faces join us and we are always thankful for our volunteers who join every month!

“Spotter Bay was not only covered in washed up bottles and broken down plastic from various countries but also areas of cans and waste from beach barbeques and gatherings.

“It is devastating to see so much plastic in our oceans and on our beaches; the micro plastics and Styrofoam we see on our clean ups is heartbreaking. People need to understand the negative impact this is having on wildlife and our health.

“The government needs to step up and make impactful changes and implement more sustainable practices. We hope the new government moves forward to ban plastic bags, straws and single use takeaway boxes and cutlery. They must invest in the recycling process and upcycling, as much of our waste can be turned into useful items.

“Everyone can make a difference in some way. We can all make at least one small change from not buying a plastic bottle, refusing the plastic bag/straw or making other positive changes to our daily lives. It is everyone’s responsibility.”